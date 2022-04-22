Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 238,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.