Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,488,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 298,633 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 619,665 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,475,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 416,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

