Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Lowered by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.