ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 211,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,039. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

