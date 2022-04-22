adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €297.50 Average PT from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €296.56 ($318.88).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($344.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €207.45 ($223.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €210.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €243.85. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

