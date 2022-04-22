AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.28). Approximately 29,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 21,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.80 million and a P/E ratio of -39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

