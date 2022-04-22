AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.28). Approximately 29,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 21,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.80 million and a P/E ratio of -39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.