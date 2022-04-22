Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Adecco Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 44,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,566. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -390.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

