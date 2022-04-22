ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

