ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
