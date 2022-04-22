AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will report $643.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.80 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 18,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,932. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

