Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AFIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 342,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,416. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.