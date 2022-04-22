Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $218.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.00.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.30. 356,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,249. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $93,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

