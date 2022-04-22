Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

