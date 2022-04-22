Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Down 5.3%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.56 and last traded at $70.86. 8,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 555,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

