Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 189,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

