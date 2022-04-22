A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $24,300.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.48%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

