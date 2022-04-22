$98.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will post sales of $98.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $107.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $393.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $424.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $399.49 million, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $429.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 33,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.27. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.