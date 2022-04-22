8,900 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.61. 67,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

