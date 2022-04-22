888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of 888 stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. 888 has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

