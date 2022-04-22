888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of 888 stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. 888 has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.
