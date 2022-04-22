$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $8.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year sales of $41.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonendo stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 46,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,932. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

