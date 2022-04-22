794 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $209.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.