6,291 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 953,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of GE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. 15,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,232. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.