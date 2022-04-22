5,615 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,181,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 674,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%.

