554 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,899,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,670,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.48 and a 200-day moving average of $350.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

