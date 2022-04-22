$537.74 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $537.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $531.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.56 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. 6,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,234.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

