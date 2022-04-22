50,000 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Bought by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $9,091,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 341.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 8,214 shares valued at $103,198. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

