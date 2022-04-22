$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will post $5.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the highest is $5.21 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $20.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.48 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. 70,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,352. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

