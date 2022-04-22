4,700 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. 16,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,352. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.