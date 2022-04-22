40,000 Shares in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.17. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

