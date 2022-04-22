$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will post $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. Carvana posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $18.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $23.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,211,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.60. Carvana has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

