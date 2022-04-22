3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.29

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 51522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $402,804. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.