33,462 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Acquired by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. First Internet Bancorp makes up 1.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

