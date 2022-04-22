$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Bros. Discovery.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,639,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,718,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

