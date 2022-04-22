$244.82 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) to post sales of $244.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $177.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 878,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

