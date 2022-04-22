229,540 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,000. Netflix comprises 2.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.05% of Netflix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.22. 53,425,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.52 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

