$2.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $23.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $31.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.81 million, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $38.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

