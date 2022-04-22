173,085 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.1% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock remained flat at $$24.42 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

