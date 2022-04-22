1,708 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded down $45.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,187.53. 2,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,605. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,936.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

