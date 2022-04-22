$169.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $169.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $701.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $706.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.27 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $754.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BOH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.