$168.81 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will announce $168.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.02 million and the lowest is $168.70 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

MANH stock traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $121.12 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

