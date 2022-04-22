1,600 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average is $224.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

