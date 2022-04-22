1,599 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

