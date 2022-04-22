$157.21 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.31 million to $164.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $680.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $683.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $610.80 million, with estimates ranging from $600.12 million to $629.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period.

SUPN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 464,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,094. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.91. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.