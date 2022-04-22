1,440 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

