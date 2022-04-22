13,933 Shares in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,933 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPH opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

