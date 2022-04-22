$130.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to announce $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $138.09 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year sales of $703.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cango by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,571. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $365.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Cango (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.