$13.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) will post sales of $13.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.99 billion and the highest is $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $5,282,000.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

