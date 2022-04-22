11,140 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

ISTB stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

