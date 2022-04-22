10,457 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,270 shares of company stock worth $136,726. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,947. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.