$10.58 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report $10.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.52 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 204,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,376. The company has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

