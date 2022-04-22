$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.75. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.